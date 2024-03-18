After potraying a RAW agent in Mission Majnu last year, actor Sidharth Malhotra is back with another action-packed thriller, Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha hit theatres a few days ago, and, as per trade analysts' reports, is performing well at the Box Office. To show his appreciation for his fans' support in making the film a success, the actor decided to surprise some of them by visiting a cinema in Mumbai. A recent video of the actor shared widely on social media showed fans thronging him at a Mumbai theatre. The clip captures Sidharth interacting with moviegoes and taking selfies with them after they watched a show of Yodha. Fans of the Kapoor & Sons actor can be heard cheering for him and expressing their love for the film. Sidharth looked stylish in an army green T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and pants. Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Promises High-Octane Action in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Upcoming Film.

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows the character of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Sidharth had also recently visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from scratch, you can take a lot of liberties. We have introduced many variations in the film, and the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah.' Here, I am more energetic, lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it features some of my best action sequences in the last decade or so." Ahead of Yodha’s Release, Sidharth Malhotra Drops BTS Video Featuring Jaw-Dropping ‘Single Take Action Scene’ – WATCH.

The film was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.