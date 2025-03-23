Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Sikandar' has been unveiled.

The trailer shows Salman Khan in action mode. It is a complete package of romance, stunts, dialogues and dance numbers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared the trailer of the film. Check out

The three-minute-long trailer portrays Salman in his iconic, larger-than-life character. He is introduced as 'Rajkot ka Raja', and Rashmika's character is seen saying that he often beats someone and returns home. She also says that he has been called by several names like Sikandar, Raja Sahab or Sanjay Sahab. Salman's portrayal of Sikandar is as raw as it is powerful. Assigned to a specific case, he landed in Mumbai where he is seen fighting the goons. While Salman shines in action mode, Rashmika adds charm in romantic sequences.

In an interview with ANI, director AR Murugadoss recently revealed the reason for the trailer's delay.

"We are working on it. The CGI work is going on. The music is going on. So, we have just now finished the shoot. So, all the departments are busy with the craft. We are working on it. We have to deliver the best," he shared.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute-and-21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full, massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues. "Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

The film's team has officially wrapped up the shooting for Sikandar. The final schedule took place in Mumbai, with Salman, Rashmika, director A.R. Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala in attendance. The movie was shot over 90 days across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.

Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025. (ANI)

