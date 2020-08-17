Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 17 (ANI): Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in ICU, the hospital on Monday said.

According to the health bulletin by the hospital, the singer continues to be in a critical condition.

Also Read | Shazam 2 Reviews Out? Director David F Sandberg Shares a Joke Trailer With Premature Reviews.

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the bulletin read.

"His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," the bulletin further read.

Also Read | Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: From Dombivali Fast to Drishyam, All the Films Made by the Director and Where to Watch Them Online.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)