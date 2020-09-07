New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Almost two weeks after recovering from COVID-19, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator, his son SP Charan said on Monday.

SP Charan further said that contrary to his expectations, his father's lungs have not yet improved to a point that they could remove him from the ventilator.

"We were expecting dad's lungs to improve to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator but unfortunately, we are still not at that point," he said.

"But the good news is that dad is #COVID19 negative," he added.

Charan had earlier last month shared that his father finally tested negative for coronavirus, after testing positive for the virus on August 5. (ANI)

