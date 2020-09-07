Tom Cruise is back on the sets of his action entertainer, Mission Impossible 7's sets in Norway and despite the delays in between, it looks like the actor is all set to shoot some amazing sequences in this shooting schedule. Prior to Norway, the film was being shot in England. Currently, the team is in Norway which was confirmed by director Christopher McQuarrie who shared a breathtaking still from the sets on Instagram. Not just this, several other pictures from the sets of the film have also been leaked where Cruise is seen sporting a mask and interacting with the crew. Tenet: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible Director Christopher McQuarrie Visit Theatre to Catch Christopher Nolan's New Release.

Taking to Instagram, McQuarrie had shared a snap and wrote, "Action... #MI7 Day 1" along with it. Later, we saw several other pictures surfaced online from the sets of the film and they looked amazing. Cruise was seen sporting all black as he geared up to shoot some stunts. The actor had recently taken the internet by storm after he posted a video of himself heading to the theatre to catch a screening of Tenet. Take a look at Cruise's pictures here. Mission: Impossible 7 - Tom Cruise Starrer's Set Temporarily Shut Down Following a Motorcycle Stunt Accident in England.

Here's a Picture of Tom Cruise From MI7 Sets:

Christopher McQuarrie Shares a Pic of Day 1 Norway Shoot:

View this post on Instagram Action... #MI7 Day 1 A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:14am PDT

Here's Another Snap of Cruise from MI7 Sets:

The seventh instalment of Mission Impossible was recently in the news after a bike stunt went horribly wrong during its England shoot. The accident had apparently cost the film a huge amount. It was also reported that Cruise wasn't happy with the film's delays. As for MI7's release, the film has been pushed to a 2022 release.

