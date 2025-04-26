Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): The makers of 'Sirens,' Netflix's upcoming dark comedy starring Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore and Milly Alcock, unveiled the trailer of the series.

The trailer shows how Meghann Fahy's character, Devon, determined to retrieve her sister Simone (played by Milly Alcock) from what she sees as a "creepy relationship" between Simone and her socialite boss Michaela "Kiki" Kell, played by Moore. The tension escalates when Devon arrives at Kiki's mansion after learning their father, played by Bill Camp, has dementia and is disturbed that Simone could only be bothered to send a fruit basket," according to Deadline.

Created by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by LuckyChap, the five-episode limited series is an adaptation of Metzler's play Elemeno Pea.

As per the logline, "Michaela's cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be, as per the outlet.

Fahy plays Devon DeWitt, who is on a downward spiral back in her hometown. She is funny, resilient, and fiercely protective -- especially of her younger sister Simone, played by Alcock. Sharp and charming, Simone has hit the jackpot working as a personal assistant to a billionaire.

Moore plays Michaela Kell, a philanthropist and animal activist who dominates island high society and is married to billionaire Peter Kell. Her relationship with her assistant, Simone, seems too close for comfort.

The limited series also stars Kevin Bacon (Peter Kell), Glenn Howerton (Ethan Corbin III) and Felix Solis (Jose).

In addition to showrunning and writing, Metzler exec produces for Quiet Coyote, alongside Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap. Emmy nominee Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) directs the first two episodes, reported Deadline. (ANI)

