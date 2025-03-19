By Usman Kidwai

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): As the holy month of Ramzan nears its end, one item that is flying off the shelves across the country is Siwai, a traditional delicacy without which Eid celebrations are nothing short of incomplete. To keep up with the growing demand, factories everywhere are working round the clock to ensure that the shelves are stocked with enough Sewai to satisfy the public's cravings for this time-honoured delicacy.

Among the many varieties available, the most sought-after Siwai comes from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of kilograms are produced daily to meet the growing demand during the festive season.

Among the many factories in the 'City of Nawabs' is the India Wheat Siwai factory, situated in the narrow lanes of Campwell Road. The factory is best known for its distinct texture and flavour. During the holy month, it produces between 2,000 and 2,500 kilograms of Sewai every day and supplies not only the local market but also various states across India.

Mohd Unais, owner of one of the India Wheat Siwai factories, shared the intricate process behind the making of this traditional food item. According to Unais, the production begins with a simple mix of wheat and water, which is processed through machines to form the delicate strands of Sewai. These strands are then hung on wooden rods and dried in the open air, allowing them to retain the perfect texture. Once dried, the Sewai are baked in wooden furnaces to give them a unique flavour and aroma, making them stand out from other varieties available in the market.

The production process requires skilled workers who carefully oversee each stage while ensuring that the Sewai retains its authentic taste.

The prices of Lucknow Siwai range from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 per kilogram, depending on the quality and packaging. Despite the price fluctuations, demand remains consistently high.

Abdul Qayyum, from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a customer at the factory, shared that he made two trips to the factory this Ramzan to purchase around 1,000 kilograms of Siwai for his family and community.

"The taste and quality of Lucknow Siwai are unmatched. It's a tradition for us to have it during Eid, and I make sure to stock up," he said.

With Eid just days away, Siwai factories in Lucknow are operating day and night to keep up with demand. The city's reputation as the best Sewai producer in India has attracted customers from across the country. (ANI)

