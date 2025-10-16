Washington DC [US], October 16 (ANI): The 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3" as a recurring guest star, reported Variety.

The actress will play the role of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. As per the official character description, Aphrodite "can alter her appearance depending on the beholder" and "must be sure that Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest," as quoted by Variety.

McKinnon is best known for her work on 'Saturday Night Live,' serving as a cast member from 2012 to 2022.

The actress earned 10 Emmy nominations during her tenure, winning twice. Her other prominent credits include the films 'Bombshell' (2019), 'Yesterday' (2019), 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' (2018) and the 2016 'Ghostbusters' reboot.

More recently, McKinnon played Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' (2023) and Carole Baskin in Peacock's 2022 limited series 'Joe vs. Carole,' reported Variety.

The actress will be seen in Andrew Stanton's upcoming sci-fi film 'In the Blink of an Eye.'

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is based on Rick Riordan's middle-grade book series of the same name, according to the outlet.

Riordan created the TV series with Jonathan E. Steinberg, who serves as showrunner alongside Dan Shotz.

Along with Scobell, the main cast includes Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

The series debuted on Disney+ in 2023, and Season 2 is set to premiere on December 10. Season 3, based on the book "The Titan's Curse," is currently in production in Vancouver. (ANI)

