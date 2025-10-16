On Hema Malini’s 77th birthday on Thursday, Saira Banu shared a heartfelt note to wish her dear friend, recalling their long-standing bond and cherished memories from the golden era of Indian cinema. Hema Malini Wishes ‘Timeless Beauty’ Rekha Happy Birthday, Says, ‘Our Mothers Were Our Driving Forces’ (See Post).

Saira took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture featuring her posing alongside her late husband Dilip Kumar and actress Hema Malini.

View Saira Banu's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

She wrote: “It fills my heart with joy to wish my dearest @dreamgirlhemamalini a very Happy Birthday today. Hema has always been a vision of grace, beauty, and quiet strength, a true ‘Dream Girl’ not just on screen, but in every way she carries herself (sic).”

The yesteryear actress said that over the years, their friendship has been one of “warmth, mutual respect, and shared memories of an era that was filled with love for cinema, laughter, and companionship.”

She recalled: “I remember her recent visit to our home so fondly, as we spoke for hours about old times, films and life. There is a gentleness about her spirit that remains unchanged through the years… and that is what makes her so deeply admired and loved by all.”

Talking about the first time she met Hema Malini, she wrote: “I first met Hema in 1966, on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, when she came along with her producer Anantswamy. I remember being instantly taken by her serene beauty and grace.”

“Later, we met again while shooting at the picturesque Krishna Raj Sagar Dam, our rooms were next to each other, and every evening my mother, Hema, her mother, and I would sit in the verandah chatting, exchanging beauty secrets, and sharing laughter that echoed into the night.”

“I reminded her of how Amma used to put lobaan in her hair for that lovely fragrance, she laughed in surprise that I still remembered! We also spoke of how Dilip Sahib and I introduced her to the press in Madras; Hema remembered how kind Sahib had been that day, his words still etched in her heart.”

The actress then talked about how not so long ago, she saw Hema dance so gracefully with her husband Dharmendra on a television show. ‘Never Expected Basanti To Become Iconic’: Hema Malini Remembers ‘Sholay’ on Film’s 50th Anniversary, Recalls Dharmendra’s Contribution to Veeru’s Character.

“The affection and comfort between them warmed my heart. It reminded me once again of the beauty of lasting companionship. Dearest Hema, may your days continue to shine with the same light and love you have always brought into the lives of others. Wishing you boundless happiness, peace, and good health always (sic).”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Saira Banu Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).