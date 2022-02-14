Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are set to host American Song Contest, the upcoming musical competition series at NBC. According to Deadline, the announcement was made in a promo that aired at the start of the Super Bowl halftime show on the network. Snoop Dogg was one of the headliners at the event. Inventing Anna: Netflix Paid Scamster Anna Sorokin $320K in Lieu of Adapting Her Story.

American Song Contest is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, which has been organised for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually. The show will premiere on March 21 and will run for eight weeks on Monday nights. The grand finale is scheduled for May 9, just ahead of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. Snoop Dogg Apologises to Eminem After His Beef With the Rap God Hitmaker.

"I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest' alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas," Snoop Dogg tweeted. Clarkson said as a Eurovision fan, she is thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. "I'm so excited to work with Snoop and can't wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs," she added. American Song Contest will feature live new music performances representing all 50 states, five US territories, and the nation's capital.

The 56 artists, who will be named on a later date, will compete to win the country's vote for the best hit song. A solo artist, duo or band will represent each location and perform an original song across three rounds. American Song Contest is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Bjorkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, Gregory Lipstone, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson alongside Propagate's Ben Silverman and Howard T Owens.

American Song Contest Teaser:

!!! @kellyclarkson and I are hosting the brand new show #AmericanSongContest on @nbc. Watch March 21 🔥🔥🔥👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿🎤🎤 pic.twitter.com/fXlKZrvkiR — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) February 14, 2022

Snoop Dogg and Clarkson also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)