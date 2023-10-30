Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Hollywood actor Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla' will be the closing film at the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, Variety reported.

The film will receive its South Asia Premiere on November 3 at the festival. It world premiered at Venice where Cailee Spaeny was awarded the Volpi Cup for best actress for her portrayal of Priscilla.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023 Outfit Ideas: From Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria, Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Celebs To Slay Red Ethnic Outfit Looks.

In the film, when teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments - a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness and a vulnerable best friend, as per Variety.

Anu Rangachar, head of the international program at the Mumbai festival, said: "In 'Priscilla,' Sofia Coppola's storytelling is bold in exploration and delicate in expression. Based on a self-expressed story of love, Cailee Spaeny in the titular role, shines like a diamond in this nuanced tale about teenage dreams and toxic love . We are delighted to announce 'Priscilla' as the closing film at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival," reported Variety.

Also Read | Rapper Badshah Quizzed by Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell for Promoting FairPlay App.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.

It began on October 27 and will end on November 5. The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)