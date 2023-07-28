Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a picture from co-star Huma Qureshi's birthday party.

Sonakshi took to Instagram Story and posted an adorable snap where she is seen posing happily with birthday girl Huma, rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and other friends.

Also Read | Bawaal Controversy Explained: Why Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film is Facing Ire for Its ‘Hitler’, ‘Auschwitz’ and ‘Holocaust’ References (SPOILER ALERT).

She put a sticker of 'Cute' on the photo.

Huma looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red dress. Whereas, Sonakshi and Zaheer were twining in white outfits at the party.

Also Read | Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan Joins Hands With Rana Daggubati For Multilingual Film (View Poster).

Several B-town celebs like Huma's brother Saqib Saleem, Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl, and Sunny Singh among others marked their presence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Huma recently be seen in her latest release 'Tarla'.

'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role.

The movie is streaming on the OTT platform, Zee 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)