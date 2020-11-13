New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday reminisced playing the role of a 'Sardaarni' Sukhmeet in 'Son of Sardaar,' as the film completed eight years.

The 'Dabangg' actor took to Instagram to share a video reel featuring several clips from the making of the film.

She complimented the video reel with a short note about how much "laughter" she enjoyed and the "memories" that she made while working on the film.

"8 years since one of the funnest films ive ever done!!! Loved playing the role of Sukhmeet," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

"It never felt like work at all because of all the laughter and memories thank you team #8YearsOfSonOfSardaar," she added.

Sinha was paired opposite Ajay Devgn for the romantic comedy based in Punjab. (ANI)

