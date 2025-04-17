Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The shooting of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer 'Deewaniyat' has started.

On Thursday, the makers shared the update with a post on Instagram.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Here's How You Can Register for Upcoming Season of Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Quiz Show!.

"After rocking the music charts it takes us great pride in announcing our first foray into the world of cinema! With seetis, taalis, masala, music, romance and mass mayhem we present Anshul Garg's "Production No 1" Co produced by Raghav Sharma, Written and Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, co written by Mushtaq Shiekh! Releasing in cinemas in 2025," Desi Movies Factory posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIiLTU1Ppr8/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Jaat' Ending Explained: Does the Climax of Sunny Deol-Gopichandh Malineni's Actioner Justify a Sequel in 'Jaat 2'? Find Out! (SPOILER ALERT).

Recently, a motion poster of the film was unveiled. It features a hand holding a red rose. The video also included Sonam's voiceover.

In the video, Bajwa can be heard saying, "Tera pyar pyar nahi, teri zid hai. Jisse tu paar kar raha hai, woh har hadd ki hadd hai. Jal jaungi, mit jaungi, par khaati hoon main kasam--tere ishq mein jhuk jaoon, main nahi woh sanam. Tere liye mere dil mein mohabbat nahi, nafrat hai. Tujhe tabah jo kar degi, woh meri deewaniyat hai."

Expressing her excitement, Bajwa wrote, "So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane! Directed by @milapzaveri, produced by @amulvmohan & @anshulmohan under @vikirmotionpictures. Written by @mushtaqshiekh & #MilapZaveri. Rolling soon. Releasing late 2025! Can't wait for you all to witness this madness of love!"

The film, announced on Valentine's Day, is being directed by Milap Zaveri and is described as a tale of "passion and heartbreak." The announcement followed the recent success of the re-release of Harshvardhan's film Sanam Teri Kasam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)