Gopichandh Malineni made his Hindi debut with Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead, fresh off the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. While Jaat hasn’t stormed the box office like Gadar 2, it still stands as Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grossing film to date. However, it has yet to reach 'hit' status due to its hefty reported budget of INR 100 crore. Despite that, the makers have wasted no time in announcing a sequel, with both Sunny Deol returning as the lead and Gopichandh Malineni back in the director’s chair. ‘Jaat 2’: Sunny Deol To Return for a New Mission in Sequel of Gopichand Malineni’s Mass Entertainer – Check Announcement!

The announcement post didn’t reveal when the sequel would go into production, only teasing that Jaat would embark on a new mission. From this, we can infer that the sequel may not have strong narrative ties to the original film, as its story wrapped up quite conclusively. WARNING - MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

'Jaat' – Premise

A former Jaffna rebel, Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda), and his brothers steal gold bars in Sri Lanka, kill soldiers, and flee to India. Landing in Andhra in a region called Chirala, they use their wealth and brutality to subjugate an entire region, bending local police and government officials to their will. Eventually, it’s revealed that the area contains a rare radioactive element, and a corporate conglomerate hires Ranatunga to clear out the villagers for a substantial reward. He takes on the mission with ruthless efficiency - evicting families by force and murdering those who resist.

A Still Fron Jaat trailer

During this reign of terror, a stranger arrives in one of the villages after his train is halted. A confrontation over a forced apology escalates, leading him to cross paths with Ranatunga - marking the beginning of their enmity. Over the course of a few hours, this stranger rescues policewomen trapped in Ranatunga’s house, uncovers the villagers’ plight, takes down corrupt cops at their own police station, kills Ranatunga’s brother, and ultimately ends Ranatunga’s life at the docks—just as the latter is about to finalise the land transfer deal with the government. The villagers, in awe, begin to hail the stranger as a 'God'. ‘Soch Ke Toh Title Rakh Lete’: ‘Jaat 2’ Announcement Leads to Hilarious Jokes and Reactions; Fans Asks Sunny Deol To Change Name of the Sequel.

Who is Jaat?

Sunny Deol’s character doesn’t reveal his name at first. Instead, he repeatedly declares his caste identity - Jaat. He claims he is a farmer and a soldier. It’s only in the third act that we learn more about him.

A Still Fron Jaat trailer

He is revealed to be Baldev Pratap Singh, an Indian Army officer who has served in multiple key missions, from the Kargil War to the surgical strikes post-Uri. He was even sent to Bangladesh for a covert operation, during which he was captured and imprisoned.

What to Expect from 'Jaat 2'

While Jaat concluded the Ranatunga arc and saw Baldev Pratap Singh leave as a hero, the sequel promises a brand-new mission - suggesting a new setting and a fresh antagonist. That said, there are still some unanswered threads from the original that deserve attention in the follow-up. ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol.

A Still Fron Jaat trailer

Why did Baldev momentarily switch off during the police station attack, allowing himself to be chained, as if his system was rebooting? What exactly was the Bangladesh mission that led to his imprisonment? Does he have a personal life - a romantic interest perhaps? He mentions heading for a trek before ending up in Chirala - was that truly a casual trek or a cover for another covert assignment? Also, can we clarify if he is really a Jaat or a Jatt, since the movie is very confused about it?

Here’s hoping Jaat 2 - if and when it gets made - delivers answers to these lingering questions.

