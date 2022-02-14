London [UK], February 14 (ANI): Valentine's Day is finally here, and our star couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja is making sure to seize the special occasion.

On Monday morning, the two took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for each other.

Also Read | Danai Gurira Birthday: 7 Times The ‘Black Panther’ Star Was Impressive and Powerful On the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Sharing an adorable photograph with Anand, the 'Delhi 6' actor wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day. Nothing more important than love."

On the other hand, Anand dropped a string of his throwback images with Sonam. In all the pictures, we can see Sonam and Anand holding each other's hands.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan: Pavleen Gujral Shares Her Thoughts About the Movie and Her Character, Says 'It's a Deeper Look Into Modern Relationships'.

"Forever. Everyday phenomenal," he captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)