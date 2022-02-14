Danai Gurira, your favourite Okoye from the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrates her birthday on February 14. Yes, on Valentine's Day! Lucky, eh? Before entering MCU, Danai had also gained recognition for starring as Michonne in The Walking Dead. The Zimbabwe-American actress who's well-known for her acting abilities is also an avid fashion enthusiast, though much hasn't been written on that front. Danai Gurira's fashion choices have all been terrific and her red carpet moments have been swoon-worthy if nothing else. Okoye: 5 More MCU Characters We Would Like To See Get Their Spin-Off Series After Danai Gurira’s Disney+ Series.

Danai's fashion choices have always struck a chord with her fans and admirers. She likes keeping it bold, slightly dramatic but always chic. Right from her red hot evening gowns to picking a pristine white attire, she's terrific with her choices. Her outfits are edgy and worth all your attention. While the costumes of Wakanda have their own peculiarity, Danai's real-life outfits are equally trendy and have a certain vibe to them. It's a delight to see her slay and there has never been a dull moment in her wardrobe. To elaborate on this, let's take a quick recap of some of her best fashion moments. February 14 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on Feb 14.

Pretty in Pink

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Impressive, Definitely!

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravishing in Red

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonderful in White

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailed Her Red Carpet Look

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Danai marked her MCU debut with Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. She was later seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Post Chadwick Boseman's demise, we aren't sure if Marvel will rope in his replacement as Black Panther or will Shuri take up the mantle but we do know that Danai will definitely return as Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also has her own Disney+ Series, Okoye in the making but it will be a while till it airs. And while we wait for it, here's raising a toast to her charming self.

Happy Birthday, Danai Gurira!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).