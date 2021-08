A still from the song 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi' shared by Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday got nostalgic as her Bollywood movie 'Aisha' marked 11 years of its release on Friday.

The diva took to Instagram to post multiple photographs with her co-stars to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the movie. She also posted a still from the foot-tapping song 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi' from the film.

Sharing the series of pictures, Sonam captioned the post by penning the hit song 'Suno Aisha' from the movie. The song was crooned by Amit Trivedi, Ash King, and Nakash Aziz.

The film's soundtrack by Amit Trivedi received extraordinary appreciation from every corner in the year 2010 and is still considered as one of the best soundtracks of new Bollywood.

'Aisha' is a 2010 drama film based on the life of a fashionista who plays cupid and helps people find love. The flick also starred Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Lisa Haydon, and Amrita Puri. (ANI)

