Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday celebrated the National Handloom Day by having a look at how diverse and vibrant 'Indian craftsmanship truly is'.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star shared a picture of herself on Instagram, sporting a light maroon handloom saree and support the country's talented artisans. In the picture, Kapoor looks captivating as she styles her saree with a matching trench coat and strikes a pose.

The 'Ranjhanaa' actor also shared a picture of the weaving machine that sewing threads on wooden sticks, while the other one showed a lady weaving different coloured threads to create a fabric. The post also comprised of a picture showcasing the process of colouring fabric with hands, as the workers dipped it several times in a tub to get the colour absorbed into the cloth. The post showcased the efforts the artists take to create a piece of handloom fabric.

Talking about the same, the 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa' actor wrote in the captions," Celebrating National Handloom Day by taking a look at how diverse and vibrant Indian craftsmanship truly is. "

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kapoor urged people to lend support to Indian Textile Industry and said, "In trying times like these, let's lend our support to the artisans in India's Textile Industry who are constantly weaving magic and sustaining India's rich cultural heritage! #Vocal4Handmade #NationalHandloomDay."

Earlier, scores of Bollywood celebrities have been making their best effort to show their support, and urge people to lend support to the local Indian weavers and artisans of the textile by using more Indian handloom products.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. (ANI)

