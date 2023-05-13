Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor can make your weekend! Wondering how? The 'Neerja' actor took to Instagram on Saturday to post the cutest frame of his baby boy Vayu. The frame shows Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja holding Vayu on the top of his head, while the little munchkin was trying to hold a mug within his little palms. Anand's brother was helping Vayu to hold the mug.

Sonam captioned the frame, "The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz #everydayphenomenal."

There's hardly anyone who won't react to this picture!

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Lovvvveeee!" Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Vayuuuu!" with loads of heart emojis. Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani also posted heart emojis on it.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Recently, Sonam attended the prestigious Coronation concert. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra. (ANI)

