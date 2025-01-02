Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Thursday offered prayer at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of the theatrical release of his directorial debut 'Fateh'.

Sonu Sood donned a black t-shirt with his film name 'Fateh' written on it.

The actor was surrounded by his fans who left no chance to take a snap with their favourite actor. He greeted his fans and snapped a few photographs with them before leaving in his car.

The actor has been visiting several religious places in India for the success of his directorial debut.

Sonu Sood recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actor shared a video of his visit to the iconic shrine on social media, along with the caption, "Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji di Fateh."

In the video, Sonu can be seen seeking blessings at the shrine, having a hearty talk with his fans and clicking pictures with them.

'Fateh' is slated for release on January 10, 2025.

Directed by Sood, the film is a gripping tale that focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent statement, Sonu reflected on the emotional and passionate journey of stepping into the director's chair.

"Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls attention to the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."

The actor expressed excitement over the film's teaser release, adding, "It's a glimpse into a world we've poured our hearts into creating, and I can't wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh."

Sood described the film as an "ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds" and expressed his hope that the film would inspire and electrify viewers.

Alongside Sood, the film features a star-studded cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The film promises high-octane action sequences and an engaging narrative.

Before his visit to the Golden Temple, Sood had also paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Sood remarked, "When I made the film Fateh, it started with the darshan of Baba Mahakal, and when we are releasing the film on January 10, our promotion begins from here. I pray that with his blessings our film becomes successful." (ANI)

