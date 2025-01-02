Filmmaker Boney Kapoor expressed his support for Allu Arjun amid legal troubles following the tragic death of a fan during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. Kapoor stated that Arjun was "unnecessarily dragged" into the incident, which was caused by the overwhelming crowd rather than the actor's negligence. He also shared his own experience with large crowds at film releases, attributing chaos to inflated ticket prices and extra shows. ‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Telugu Film Beats Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ in North America As It Crosses USD 15 Million!.

He said, "Ticket rates are inflated on the first two days or at least the first day for extra shows. That is why this situation has arisen where unnecessarily Allu Arjun was dragged and blamed for the death of a fan. It was only because of the crowd that had gathered to see the film." ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case: Nampally Court to Pronounce Verdict on Allu Arjun’s Bail Petition on January 3.

Allu Arjun's Legal Trouble and Pushpa 2 Box Office Success

Allu Arjun was arrested last month (December) on charges of culpable homicide after a stampede occurred at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. The incident resulted in the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her son injured. Following his arrest, the actor was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. The theatre management faced criticism for poor crowd control during the event. Despite this, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, continues to perform exceptionally well at the global box office, earning Rs 1760 crore.

