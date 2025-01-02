Lee Min Ho stars as Gong Ryong, a mysterious tourist with a secret mission, in tvN’s upcoming drama When the Stars Gossip. Set in a zero-gravity space station, the drama follows the unlikely love story between him and Commander Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo Jin). The space station serves as the backdrop for their intense relationship, where space exploration meets emotional connection. Ahead of the premiere, the show has dropped three essential space terms to help viewers get familiar with its cosmic setting. Buckle up—this intergalactic romance is ready to blast off into a captivating adventure! The series is all set to release on January 4. ‘When The Stars Gossip’: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin and Oh Jung Se’s Space Romance Premieres on January 4, 2025; Here Are Three Reasons To Watch the TvN Drama.

ILS: International Space Station

The International Space Station (ILS) is where When the Stars Gossip is set. Orbiting Earth, this microgravity environment allows astronauts to research diseases like dementia and infertility. The station features interconnected modules from countries such as Russia and the United States.

I O U: A Fictional Space Agency

The International Institute of Space United (IOU) is the fictional space agency overseeing missions. It’s here that Kang Tae Hee (played by Lee El) becomes the first Korean woman to serve as Deputy Director, playing a key role in the space drama’s narrative. Lee Min-Ho, Like Shah Rukh Khan, Doesn't Like His Heroines With Hair Tied-Up; These Videos Are Proof.

When the Stars Gossip Trailer

MCC: The Ground Hub

The Mission Control Centre (MCC) monitors space operations and supports astronauts’ missions. It’s where figures like Chief Kang Tae Hee and astronaut Park Dong Ah ensure the safe return of those aboard the space station, keeping everything on track.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).