Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur following a serious road accident on Monday night.

She was traveling with her sister and nephew when the mishap occurred.

Providing an update on Sonali's condition, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans for their prayers. "Dua mein badi takat hoti hai and we have felt it once again. Thank you so much for all the prayers and heartfelt messages. We truly appreciate your support. Sonali and the other two family members are recovering well. Forever grateful for your love and kindness," he wrote.

On Monday night, Sonali met with a severe road accident. She was traveling with her sister and nephew. As per a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Sonali, her sister and her nephew had sustained multiple bruises. Their condition is stable and "are recovering well.

"Mrs. Sonali Sood, her sister, and nephew were brought to the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Nagpur, at approximately 10:30 pm last night. They had allegedly been in a road traffic accident. All three patients were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs. They had sustained multiple abrasions and bruises and were thoroughly evaluated for any internal injuries, none of which were found. Her nephew was discharged after first aid, while Mrs. Sonali Sood and her sister remain under observation and are recovering well."

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Sood reassured everyone about his wife's health, saying, "She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram."

Sonu and Sonali Sood have been married since 1996 and have two sons, Ayaan and Ishant.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonu was last seen headlining 'Fateh', which also marked his directorial debut. The film is an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

