Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Amazon MGM has officially confirmed that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the next 'James Bond' film, marking a significant shift in the franchise's production history.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that this will be the first Bond movie to be produced outside the Broccoli family's control.

Pascal, known for her work on the 'Spider-Man' franchise, and Heyman, the producer behind 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts', will take the helm under their respective banners Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films.

Their selection follows a major deal between Amazon MGM and long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have overseen the franchise since the 1960s.

Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, praised the new producers, emphasizing their success in franchise filmmaking.

"We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility," Valenti said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry," Valenti added.

In a joint statement, Pascal and Heyman acknowledged the legacy of the franchise and their commitment to continuing its success.

"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who made so many extraordinary films, and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure," they said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

While Amazon MGM has yet to reveal further details about the upcoming Bond film, speculation continues about who will take on the role of the legendary spy after Daniel Craig's departure. (ANI)

