Amid the Halyu wave, one artiste remains the favourite among Indians due to his cross-cultural music. K-Pop idol Park Min-jun, better known by his stage name Aoora, a former member of the group AA (Double A), has established himself as a successful solo artist with his unique music style. The 39-year-old managed to grab everyone's attention in India after his stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 17. He also showcased his dancing prowess on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He recently attended the Hello Seoul festival where he discussed a lot of things, including his favourite Bollywood song, his dream collaboration with music composer Pritam and upcoming projects. Who Is Aoora? Everything You Must Know About This Popular K-Pop Singer Entering Salman Khan’s Show Bigg Boss 17.

Aoora on His Favourite Bollywood Song Remix and Dream Collaboration

Aoora stole the spotlight at Zee Cafe's Hello Seoul Festival, which took place at Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai's Kurla on March 22, 2025. During a rapid-fire session with the Free Press Journal at the festival, the talented K-Pop artiste spoke about a lot of things, including his favourite Bollywood song and future music plans. When asked, "If you could remix a recent Bollywood song with a K-Pop twist, which one would it be?", Aoora replied "Tere Pyaar Mein" featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

When asked about an Indian musician he would love to collaborate with, the singer named Pritam (the same person who composed the above-mentioned song). So we know that Aoora is a big fan of the acclaimed music composer. We wonder how their collaboration would look. Aoora X Pritam, sounds cool! Aoora was also asked about who he feels is the funniest K-Pop star, to which he named BTS sensation J-Hope. We definitely can't disagree on this.

When asked about his upcoming project, Aoora went full "hush hush" mode but later revealed that his next song will be a remix of Korean and Tamil. That sounds interesting. We wonder what he's up to. Is he really planning to mix Kimchi and Biryani? ‘Game Changer’: K-Pop Rapper Aoora Can’t Stop Grooving to Ram Charan’s ’Raa Macha Macha’ Track (Watch Video).

Aora initially gained prominence after his debut with AA in 2011 under Wellmade Star Entertainment. After the group disbanded in 2014, he decided to embark on a solo career and is doing pretty well in it. Thanks to his captivating vocals and energetic persona. Are you excited about Aoora's new song?

