Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): 'Squid Games' star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in a romantic comedy series 'Nice to Not Meet You', along with actress Lim Ji-yeon in the lead roles, reported Variety.

The project marks a genre shift for Lee Jung-jae, who rose to international fame with his Emmy-winning performance in Netflix's survival thriller 'Squid Game' before expanding into the 'Star Wars' universe with 'The Acolyte.'

In the upcoming series, the actor will play the role of Lim Hyeon-jun, an actor pigeonholeed in detective roles who's angling for meatier dramatic parts, reported Variety.

As for actress Lim Ji-yeon, who is known for her critically acclaimed performance in Netflix's revenge thriller 'The Glory,' takes on the role of Wi Jeong-sin, a political reporter whose beat gets switched to entertainment coverage mid-investigation, according to the outlet.

Kim Ga-ram, who helmed legal drama 'Good Partner' and Netflix's drama-romance 'Nevertheless,' will direct from scripts by Jung Yeo-rang ('Doctor Cha'), reported Variety.

The series is expected as both an industry satire and romantic comedy, mining humour from the entertainment world's inner workings.

'Nice to Not Meet You' will join Prime Video's growing slate of Korean originals, alongside titles like 'Head Over Heels,' 'Good Boy' and anime acquisitions including 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' and 'Rurouni Kenshin.'

Prime Video will roll out the series globally across more than 240 countries and territories with weekly episode drops.

The makers have not announced the release date of the series yet. (ANI)

