Bollwood superhero Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, and sons Aaryan and AbRam bid adieu to Jamnagar in Guajarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities were hosted. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the three-day-long event that began on March 1. SRK was seen dapper as he donned a black jacket over a black t-shirt paired with green cargo pants. Aaryan and AbRam, on the other hand, were seen twinning with their father. Several pictures and videos of the Khan family jetting off from Jamnagar went viral on social media. SRK's fan clubs also shared the videos of the King Khan from the airport on X.

Apart from them, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others left Jamnagar on Monday morning. Guests from around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me, and I am passionate about it."

Shah Rukh Khan & Family Depart Jamnagar After Grand Ambani Pre-Wedding Festivities

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, where Mukesh and his father built the refinery. I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."