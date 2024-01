Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan has truly ruled over 2023 with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. While he has been making waves with his magnificent triumphs over the years, now his films, 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' have earned multiple nominations in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.

SRK starrer 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' not only impressed the audience in India, but also globally.

Both the films have earned nominations in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, alongside films like Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning'.

'Jawan' received a nomination in the categories of Best Stunt in an Action Film and Best Vehicular Stunt for 'The Highway Chase' sequence, while 'Pathaan' nominated for Best Aerial Stunt for the 'Jet-Pack Fight' sequence.

Both films, Jawan and Pathaan, also got nominations in the overall Best Film category.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Stunt in an Action Film

- Jawan (the Highway Chase)

- The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)

- Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)

- John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)

- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Best Vehicular Stunt

- Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)

Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)

- Jawan (the Highway Chase)

- John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)

- Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

Best Aerial Stunt

- Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)

- Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)

- Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)

- Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

- Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

Best Overall Action Film

- Ballerina

- Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

- Extraction 2

- Fist of the Condor

- Jawan

- John Wick: Chapter 4

- Mission: Impossible -- Dead - Reckoning Part One

- Pathaan

- Silent Night

- Shin Kamen Rider

After a few years of tough phases, SRK, in 2023, made a grand comeback and let his work silence tye detractors.

SRK returned to silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe.

The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. Remember the clamorous death knell tolling for the Hindi film industry all through 2021 and 2022? His film literally ended Bollywood's dry spell at the box office.

'Pathaan' will always remain special for SRK and his fans as the film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. Like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' also managed to strike a chord with the audience. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK has had a phenomenal year.

SRK did not stop here. On December 21, he came up with his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Titled 'Dunki', the film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. It did decent business at box office. (ANI)

