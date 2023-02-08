Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the audience for showering abundant love on 'Pathaan'.

Taking to Instagram, SRK dropped his sunkissed picture and wrote, "The Sun is alone....it Burns....and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

Also Read | Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Shocks People On Set By Putting The Production On Hold For King Charles’ Coronation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoZlZ67Po-y/?hl=en

In the image, he can be seen showing off his beard as Sun rays fall on him.

Also Read | Song Joong Ki Marriage: Who Is Katy Louise Saunders? Here Are 7 Things You Need To Know About the British Actress.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' created history at the box office. It has raked in over Rs 850 crore at the box office.

The film's team recently held a success bash where SRK, Deepika and Siddharth shared their experience of coming on board for Pathaan.

"It's nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days," SRK said at the event.

In the coming months, SRK will be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)