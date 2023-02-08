Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Deepike Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan. The action film created a huge impact all over the country and every single day it is breaking records. Recently, PM Modi at the Lok Sabha talked about Pathaan and how theatres are successful for the film. PM Modi said, 'Theatres in Srinagar are running Housefull after decades'. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Earns a Total of Rs 438.45 Crore in India!.

Checkout The Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)