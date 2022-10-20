Tokyo, Oct 20 (PTI) "RRR" director SS Rajamouli on Thursday met legendary Japanese video game director-creator Hideo Kojima.

The celebrated filmmaker, along with superstars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, is promoting "RRR" in Japan ahead of its release in the country on Friday.

Also Read | Noah Centineo Shares His Memories of Being Consumed by DC Comics As Black Adam Hits Theatres.

Regarded as an auteur of video games, Kojima had praised "RRR" on Twitter earlier this year, calling it a "must-watch".

The 59-year-old creator of iconic video games " Metal Gear" and "Death Stranding" took to Twitter to share photographs from his meeting with the Indian filmmaker at his Kojima Productions office.

Also Read | KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Diwali on the Sets of His Quiz Show, Explains What 'Vasu Baras' Is All About.

"Director S.S. Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR," he wrote.

In the photographs, Rajamouli could be seen sitting inside a full-body scanner. The scanners are usually used to create detailed CG 3D images of a person for video games.

Rajamouli also posted pictures from the meeting on his official Twitter page.

"Delighted and honoured to meet the legendary @Kojima_Hideo in Japan. Talked to him about video games, movies and much more… Will cherish these memories for long," the filmmaker tweeted.

The images of the filmmaker getting scanned have fans speculating if he will be appearing in Kojima's next video game. No official announcement has been made yet.

A pre-Independence fictional story, "RRR" stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)