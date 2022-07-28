Dulquer Salmaan, Mollywood’s handsome hunk, has turned a year older today. Apart from Malayalam movies, this young, versatile actor is also known for his works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. DQ, as he is fondly called by his fans, did not start his career directly in the world of showbiz. He started off his career as a business manager in Dubai and later did a three-month acting course at the Barry John Acting Studio. Sita Ramam Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna’s Afreen Is Here To Help Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur Win The War Of Love (Watch Video).

In 2012, Dulquer Salmaan made his acting debut with the film Second Show. He went on to do many more successful films over the years. Apart from winning hearts with his fine acting skills, the actor has won hearts by crooning some amazing songs too. DQ has proved his mettle not just as an actor, but as a singer as well. “Chundari Penne”, “Achamillai” are some of the popular tracks crooned by him. On the occasion of Dulquer’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the hit songs crooned by him.

Johnny Mone Johnny

A fun, peppy number from ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi. The upbeat track composed by Gopi Sundar was a huge hit in 2013.

Chundari Penne

This song from the film Charlie was released as a promotional track. Apart from scenes from the movie, this video song also gave glimpses of Dulquer recording the song in the studio.

Ormakal

This Rex Vijayan-composed song from Parava has been another popular number crooned by DQ. He lent his voice for this cool track that was lauded by fans.

Comrade Anthem

Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda wasn’t just a hit for its plotline and performances, but for the songs too. The Malayalam version of the “Comrade Anthem”, a power-packed number, was crooned by DQ.

Achamillai

Other than crooning some of the hit Malayalam songs, DQ has lent his voice for a Tamil song too, “Achamillai” from Hey Sinamika, composed by Govind Vasantha.

These are some of the hit songs crooned by DQ. Here’s wishing Dulquer Salmaan a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects in the future.

