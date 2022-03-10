Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Actor Stanley Tucci is feeling incredibly lucky after successfully fighting his battle with cancer.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the 'Hunger Games' star, who was diagnosed in 2017, said that he is "incredibly lucky" to be alive after his initial scan did not pick up the tumour located at the base of his tongue.

"I had a scan, but the scan missed it. And of course, when you think that there might be something wrong, you're also afraid that there is something wrong," Tucci told People magazine.

He shared that eventually, a doctor located a 3-centimetre (1-inch) tumour.

"They couldn't do surgery because the tumour was so big," Tucci, who first disclosed his cancer battle in 2021, explained.

"It's a miracle that it didn't metastasize. It had been in me so long," he shared with the outlet.

The 61-year-old actor underwent a 35-day radiation treatment and seven sessions of chemotherapy, which decimated his senses of taste and smell. He was also left unable to eat, so he became dependent on a feeding tube.

After his treatments ended in 2018, Tucci started to regain his senses and ability to eat, which he described as "just the most exciting thing in the world" as it allowed him to explore his passion for food again.

The actor also credited his wife, Felicity Blunt, with getting him through the terrifying ordeal.

Tucci and Blunt share 7-year-old son Matteo, and 3-year-old daughter Emilia.

The 'Searching for Italy' host is also a father to 22-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel, and 20-year-old daughter Camilla, with his late wife Kate Tucci, who died after a battle of breast cancer in 2009. (ANI)

