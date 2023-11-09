Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Makers of 'Starfish' have released a catchy song 'Fanaa Kar Lo,' which brings the tale of blossoming love.

The official page of T-series films took to Instagram to share glimpses of the song. The post read, "Diwali just got a whole lot groovier with 'Fanaa Kar Lo'! Song out now! #Starfish In cinemas 24th November 2023."

It features Khushalii Kumar as Tara, and Ehan Bhat as Niel exploring the locales of Malta, as they fall in love.

Arijit Singh gave the vocals to the song while the lyrics for 'Fanaa kar lo' were written by Ankur Tiwari and the music was composed by Oaff and Savera.

Earlier, Khushalii shared the teaser video and captioned it, "Explore deep desires and hidden secrets. Watch the teaser now! #Starfish Teaser Out."

The teaser takes you into a magical world with euphoria and love.

While Khushalii who plays Tara, a skilled commercial diver, looks stunning, she is also seen battling her demons of the past which only leaves us wanting to know more.

Arlo, the spiritual guru, is played by Milind Soman. Tushar Khanna, who makes his Starfish debut, portrays Aman, who is also Mr Righteous, and Ehaan Bhatt plays Neil, who is free-spirited.

Recently, the makers dropped the poster of the movie. The official page of T-series took to Instagram and wrote, "In the depths of her mind, lies a sea of secrets. #Starfish in cinemas 24th November."

The poster highlights the various details and doodles of the characters, bringing out the marine feel.

Talking about the film, Khushalii shared, "When Starfish was first offered to me, I was very mesmerized at the world it brought on the big screen. Playing a skilled commercial diver, Tara has been therapeutic for me, she is strong and also has a vulnerable side. That is something that left me very charmed, I have personally put in lots of effort for this part and hope people love it."

Milind Soman said, "Akhilesh has brought out the Starfish world quite beautifully. I play a Guru in the movie and the entire vibe this character had has been very fascinating for me. Other than this, the story is quite an interesting one, as an actor it was a delight to be around such talented actors, Khushalii has left me quite smitten with her portrayal of Tara, even Ehan and Tusharr are charming in their own way. All in all the film is quite a delight to witness on the 70mm."

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world.

'Starfish' is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book called Starfish Pickle.

The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past.

Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Guruji at one of his trance parties. Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, owned by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar. Starfish will be released on November 24. (ANI)

