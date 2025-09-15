Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Nearly two months after it's cancellation, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' took home the Emmy for outstanding talk series.

On Sunday night (local time) audience at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles rose to its feet when Colbert hit the stage, chanting, "Stephen! Stephen! Stephen!", People reported.

In his acceptance speech, Colbert thanked the studio despite his show's cancellation.

"I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege to be part of the late night tradition, which I hope continues long after we're no longer doing the show," Colbert said.

"Personally I want to thank my beautiful, brilliant wife Evelyn [McGee-Colbert] who's the real brains of the outfit, and my three children -- Madeline, Peter and John," he continued.

Later he added, "Sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it. In September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!"

Also nominated in the category were The Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Announcing his show's cancellation on the July 17 episode of his show, Colbert, 61, said, "Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May."

The announcement came after Colbert criticized Paramount, the parent company of CBS, during his July 14 episode for its USD 16 million settlement with President Donald Trump on July 3. (ANI)

