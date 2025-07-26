Los Angeles [US], July 26 (ANI): Winona Ryder has confessed that she was "absolutely in love" with 'The Godfather' star Al Pacino. Ryder and Pacino have worked together in the 1996 documentary drama, 'Looking For Richard' and 'Simone' (2002).

In a recent revelation, the 'Stranger Things' actress shared that she once harboured a big crush on Pacino.

"I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him. He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York -- like, to the weirdest places -- to try different coffees. I'm 22, or whatever. Finally, he's dropping me off wherever I'm staying, and I'm like, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you," Ryder said in an interview, as quoted by People.

She revealed how Pacino turned her down in a playful manner.

Ryder also revealed meeting the actor's girlfriend, who was younger than her, seemingly referring to Argentine actress, Lucila Sola, whom Pacino dated from 2008 to 2019, the outlet reported.

Despite not working out romantically, the actress spoke about sharing a friendly bond with him as she added, "I still play poker with him sometimes. It's the best." Ryder was also seen supporting Pacino when he received the 35th AFI Life Achievement Award in June 2007.

As of now, Winona Ryder has clearly moved on, being together with her partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn for 14 years. The couple met for the first time at the premiere of her 2010 film, 'Black Swan.'

On the other hand, Pacino has been linked with several names over the years, including the likes of Diane Keaton, Beverly D'Angelo, Tuesday Weld, and Jill Clayburgh. He was also reported of dating actress Meital Dohan, stated People. The actor is father to four kids - Julie Marie with ex-Jan Tarrant, twins Anton and Olivia with D'Angelo, and Roman with Noor Alfallah.

On the work front, Pacino has joined the cast of Bobby Moresco's 'Maserati: The Brothers,' reported Variety, whereas Winona Ryder will soon return as Joyce Byers in 'Stranger Things Season 5.' (ANI)

