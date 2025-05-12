New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Debutante filmmaker Subhadra Mahajan's "Second Chance" is slated to be released in Indian theatres on June 13.

The black-and-white movie had its world premiere at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and the Asia premiere at 28th Busan International Film Festival last year.

"Second Chance" is produced by Shyam Bora, executive produced by Pan Nalin, Swapnil S. Sonawane and co-produced by Naren Chandavarkar, Sidharth Meer and Bhaskar Hazarika and distributed by Platoon One Films.

The film follows the story of a young woman who after experiencing the first major trauma of her young life, retreats to her family summer home in the Himalayas where time, nature and unlikely friendships help her heal. It features Dheera Johnson, Thakri Devi, and Kanav Thakur.

Mahajan, the co-writer of "Angry Indian Goddesses", like most first features "Second Chance" comes from a deeply personal space and purpose.

"Yet, at every step, from the early stages of its making to its world premiere at Karlovy Vary, it's been embraced by people who've made it their own. Platoon One Films came on board as our Indian distributors with that same spirit, and their belief in the story has been most heartening. I can't wait to share this story of hope and healing from my Himalayan homeland to Indian theatres," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Shiladitya Bora, founder of Platoon One Films, described the film as an "intimate yet expansive" experience fit for a theatrical release.

"As a theatre-first company, we'll be carrying a long-tail, staggered release strategy, starting with key cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Kochi, and expanding in subsequent weeks. We used a similar model for Anamika Haksar's Sundance winner 'Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon', which had a successful theatrical run for 56 days in the Indian theatres," Bora added.

"Second Chance" is a production of Latent Pictures & Metanormal Motions Pictures, with Bridge PostWorks & Moonweave Films as co-producers.

