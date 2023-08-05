Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Makers of 'Jaanaki' released a teaser for their television show and announced the show's release date.

Director Subash Ghai took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the show.

He wrote, “Finally good news that Mukta arts mega tv daily show JAANAKI will be premiered at @ddnational on 15 august 830 pm with super energies n never before a show on daughter against all storms. My Congratulations to the entire team for making this super show #JAANAKI for millions of viewers in all of India n abroad. I m sure viewers wud just love it.”

This daily drama is a steadfast celebration of today's women's unyielding spirit, igniting a movement to challenge conventions and empower women to decide for themselves and fight misogyny.

The show reflects the experiences of countless Indian women, highlighting their struggles, triumphs, and battles.

Subhash Ghai, known as the 'Showman' of Indian cinema, talking about his first television show on ‘Doordarshan National’ said, "Doordarshan has opened the doors for filmmakers to showcase their stories on television series with the full creative command by themselves. That’s why I designed my show for Doordarshan ‘JAANAKI’, with a story of the journey of a daughter from her birth to being an adult facing everyday challenges in the world of dominating men n families wishing to have a son than having a daughter and treating their Daughters as Paraaya dhun.”

“It’s a powerful story of a daughter who stood her struggles on her own and shine as the bigger asset in society,” added Subhash, who wrote the story, lyrics, and music for the show, which will air on August 15, 2023, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. (ANI)

