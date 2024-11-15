IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team meet in the fourth and final game of the four-match T20I series. The India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2024 takes place at The Wanderers Stadium, also known as the Bullring, in Johannesburg. The IND vs SA 4th T20I has a start time of 08:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs SA T20 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sports18 is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa 2024 T20I series but will IND vs SA 4th T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs SA viewing option. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

India have taken a 2-1 lead in the series and are assured that they cannot lose the series. However, the Men in Blue will be in no mood to relax and will be keen to make it 3-1. There have been close matches in the build-up to this fixture and a fitting end to this series is expected.

The home side will be aiming to make it 2-2 and will be looking to give it all in this fixture. The South African bowling looked out of sorts in the last T20I and that will be the concerning area for the Proteas coming into this final fixture. So, expect a few changes in South Africa’s playing XI. India, on the other hand, are set to field an unchanged side. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024, Johannesburg Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match at The Wanderers Stadium.

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Sports18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs South Africa T20I series 2024 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).