Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, received a special gift from director Subhash Ghai in the form of a new film.The actor had earlier worked with Subhash Ghai in the 1983 film Hero which became a runaway hit. They later worked in the 2001 film Yaadein in which Jackie essayed the role of a father, rather than the angry young man that he portrayed in Hero. Jackie Shroff Birthday: 5 Villainous Roles of The Actor That Are Applause-Worthy.

On the occasion of Jackie Shroff's birthday, Subhash Ghai took the association with the actor to another level with the announcement of his upcoming film featuring Jackie, as he took to Instagram to share the news and also posted a throwback picture of the actor. Luv Sinha Drops Unseen Pics From Subhash Ghai’s Birthday Bash Featuring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and More.

Check The Instagram Post Which Subhash Ghai Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @subhashghai1

He wrote in the caption, "Once a HERO - always a HERO. BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001 now comes in 2023 as a heart-warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by @MuktaArtsLtd on our script like never before. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 'JACKIE' from everyone from Mukta arts zee studios and all of us (sic)."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2023 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).