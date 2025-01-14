Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Jesse Armstrong, the creator of HBO's critically-acclaimed series "Succession", is developing a movie, set during a financial crisis.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the movie is based on an original idea and backed by HBO Films.

Also Read | Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Her Separation From Eric Johnson After 10 Years of Marriage, Says 'Navigating a Painful Situation'.

For the project, Armstrong is re-teaming with Frank Rich, the executive producer of "Succession". Both Armstrong and Rich have overall deals at HBO.

Armstrong is still writing the script, which revolves around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an ongoing international financial crisis. The movie is expected to start production later this year.

Also Read | Boney Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Throwback Photo With Late Wife Sridevi, Says 'True Love Cannot Be Hidden' (View Pic).

The project comes two years after "Succession" concluded its run on HBO.

The satirical drama, which won 19 Emmys over the course of four seasons, was about the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family, who control the global media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

The show received praise from critics for its sharp writing, dark humour, and compelling performances. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)