Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): Mumbai-based film production and post-production house Summit Studios is set to make its debut on the global stage, with two of its films premiering at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Founded by producer Madhu Sharma, the newly launched studio will present Bikas Mishra's 'Bayaan' and Jitank Singh Gurjar's 'Vimukt' (In Search of the Sky) at the prestigious international festival.

Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead, 'Bayaan' will be screened under the prestigious Discovery Section of the festival. Developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles, it also features Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Aditi Kanchan Singh, Swati Das, and Perry Chhabra.

On the other hand, 'Vimukt', directed by Jitank Singh Gurjar, is set to premiere under the Centrepiece section of the festival.

Speaking on the milestone, Summit Studios founder Madhu Sharma described it as the "realisation of a vision to back fearless, original cinema and the storytellers behind it."

"It is our aim to be able to back interesting voices that are Indian at heart and can be showcased on the world stage. Both these films are special for us, especially given that these are our firsts," she added, as per the press release.

Calling the premiere of 'Bayaan' and 'Vimukt' at the festival a "magical" moment, Sharma shared that the world seems ready for the voices that the films will proudly bring to the screen.

"The goal is to create a space where bold ideas meet technical excellence, and where films can be nurtured from their first spark to their final frame," she said about the studio as it prepares to go global. (ANI)

