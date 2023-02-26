He is a man of words and he never goes wrong with his words. Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm with his Sunday musing. He posted a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa with deep thought. Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, "At that stage...in that age.....raw....uncontrolled....craft still undefined....surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment.... but win everything else...I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!" The film still features Sunil (played by Shah Rukh in the film) playing the trumpet while his eyes are fixed on the sky. Shah Rukh Khan Has This Valuable Advice for Students Appearing for 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan as Sunil in KHKN

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is directed by Kundan Shah. Apart from Shah Rukh, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Deepak Tijori, and Satish Shah played pivotal roles in the movie. According to critics and movie-buffs, this 90s movie has an innate innocence and charm which was also embodied by Sunil, the character in the movie. Sunil tried every means to win over Anna (Suchitra), but the girl fell for Chris (Deepak). Soon after Shah Rukh shared the post, celebs rushed to his comment section. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Fav." Vaani Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Shruti Haasan posted love emojis. Shah Rukh Khan is Writing a Book and Pathaan Star Reveals Latest Update on the Same in His New #AskSRK Session.

Farah Khan wrote, "My favourite film! I miss the director too." Shah Rukh tasted a much-awaited success with the terrific run of Pathaan at the box office since its release. The movie has already minted a thousand crore rupees globally. Celebrated as a romantic hero, Shah Rukh tried the action genre in this thriller, which is a part of the spy-verse created by Yash Raj films. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also acted in the movie and garnered love from the audience.