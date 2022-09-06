Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty dropped a picture with son Ahan from their gym session on Monday, on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor treated his fans with a cute father-son picture.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Fathering is not what perfect men do , but something that perfects the man '' Frank Pittman.@ahan.shetty#fatherson #life #myheart #mysoul #mysonmyworld."

In the picture, Suniel was seen hugging his son Ahan from behind, as they sat on a bench at the gym.

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Actor Sonu Sood reacted with a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Suniel's daughter Athiya dropped a heart emoji.

Fans garnered the post with heart and fire emojis.

Suniel a.k.a 'anna' is among some of the most fitness-conscious stars of Bollywood. He keeps on motivating his fans for staying fit by posting their individual workout pictures on social media.

In his career span of over 25 years, he has given some of blockbusters movies to the industry.Suniel Shetty made his debut in Bollywood with 'Balwan'(1992) movie alongside late actor Divya Bharti and the film was a super hit.

On the other hand, his son was last seen in 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

