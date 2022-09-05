Since the past few days, one thing that has been most talked about is Bigg Boss 16 and its participants list. Although, there is no official confirmation about the celebrities participating in the show there has been a lot of air around the same and if rumours are to be believed Faisal Khan aka Faisu, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani and Munawar Faruqui are some of the names who me might see on the show. Munawar Faruqui Admits to Feeling Suicidal, Netizens Say ‘God Ease His Pain’.

Munawar Faruqui, who rose to fame after winning reality show Lock Upp is one of the most anticipated contestant in Bigg Boss 16. Here are some of the reasons why we think that Munawar Faruqui has all the abilities to emerge as a Winner of the show.

A Sharp Mind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Munawar Faruqui is one of the smartest personalities ever seen on a reality show. He’s a street smart guy which keeps him a notch higher than all his contemporaries.

Has a Never Give Up attitude BJP MLA T Raja Singh Threatens To Stop Munawar Faruqui’s Show in Hyderabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Munawar Faruqui does not give up too easily and that is probably one of the reasons that made him emerge as winner in Lock Upp.

He’s a task master

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Along with being smart and witty, being able to perform task is equally important

Has a loyal fanbase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

All the above mentioned pointers have made it possible garner a loyal fanbase and having a loyal fan base who has your back is always a plus point. Do you have more reasons to the list? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite celebrities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).