Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Sunny Deol-starrer 'Chup: Revenge of the artist' is all set to hit the theatres on September 23.

On Thursday, Sunny took to Instagram and announced the release date with an intriguing poster from the film.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 New Episode Unseen Pics & Video: Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya Finally Back Together? (Spoiler Alert).

"#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist #ChupOn23September," he wrote.

'Chup' is directed by R Balki and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt.

Also Read | Chup: Amitabh Bachchan to Debut as a Music Composer for R Balki's Thriller Film Starring Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)