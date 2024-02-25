Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol on Sunday extended a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a picture of Drisha and Karan from their wedding on his stories that he captioned, "Happy birthday beta @drishaacharya," followed by two red heart emoticons.

Sunny's son and actor Karan Deol also penned a sweet birthday wish for his wife.

Sharing a picture on Instagram he wrote, "When you are around the right person, all you do is laugh. Happy Birthday to my constant reason to smile @drishaacharya."

Karan and Drisha tied the knot on June 18 last year in Mumbai, with their families and close friends in attendance. On the same day, in evening, the Deols hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in director Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947' which also stars Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. (ANI)

