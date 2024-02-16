Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Actor Abhimanyu Singh has joined the cast of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Lahore 1947'.

As per a statement, actor Abhimanyu Singh will play the villain in the film, which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

On having Abhimanyu on board, Santoshi said, "Usually, whenever we think of a villain's character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji but we have to look forward and see who's taking the baton ahead. Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry."

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.

Recently, Santoshi expressed his excitement about having Preity in the film.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi said.

'Lahore 1947' marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. (ANI)

