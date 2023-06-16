Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding celebrations are all about glitz and glamour. The cute couple has been making headlines for their pre-wedding celebration. Ahead of their big day, the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony and arrived wearing matching outfits. While the bride-to-be donned a black, printed lehenga and off-shoulder blouse, and black dupatta, the groom opted a black printed sherwani to compliment his bride. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Actor Adorably Displays Fiancee's Name In Mehendi (Watch Video).

Check Out The Dulha-Dulhan (Karan- Drisha)

Hone wale Dulha and Dulhan is here 😍😍 Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya poses for media as they have arrived for their sangeet ceremony. 🤩🤩#KaranDeol #KaranDeolWedding #DrishaAcharya #Bollywood #wedding pic.twitter.com/05MKrRedDi — E24 (@E24bollynews) June 16, 2023

Karan's Brother Rajveer Deol:

Dulhe ka bhai is also here 🔥 Rajveer Deol looks so handsome as he has arrived for brother Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony.❤️#rajveerdeol #KaranDeol #KaranDeolWedding pic.twitter.com/tHfqTaQtW1 — E24 (@E24bollynews) June 16, 2023

Abhay Deol at The Sangeet Ceremony:

Sunny Deol At The Celebration:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)